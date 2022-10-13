Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

