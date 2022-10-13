Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Goodfood Market Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

