Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $110,913.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,692.00 or 0.14062181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Governance OHM

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 2,678.40457871 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $182,330.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.

