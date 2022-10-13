Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.2 %

GVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,131. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $768.29 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

