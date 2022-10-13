Gratus Capital LLC Buys 129,477 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $577.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

