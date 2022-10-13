Gratus Capital LLC Buys 3,804 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in IQVIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.32. 5,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,446. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.32 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

