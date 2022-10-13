Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,306. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.29. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

