Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,499. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

