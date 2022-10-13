Gratus Capital LLC Has $13.70 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,701 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,162. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

