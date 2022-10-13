Gratus Capital LLC Has $15.26 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

