Gratus Capital LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,656. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.72. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

