Gratus Capital LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.70. 5,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,215. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

