Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,840,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,383. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.