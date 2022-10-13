Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

