Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.19

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and traded as low as $47.09. Gravity shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 9,233 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gravity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gravity Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $319.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Gravity by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gravity by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

