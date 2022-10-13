Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.8% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

FISV traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.63. 197,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,360. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

