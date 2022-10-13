Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 338 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.69. 40,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,406. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.56.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

