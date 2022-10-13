Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 318,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,561. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

