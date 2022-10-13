Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 387357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.