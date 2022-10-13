Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,666 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 75.4% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $113.64. 48,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

