Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.55

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.55 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 68.21 ($0.82), with a volume of 3731543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.30 ($0.84).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.64. The company has a market capitalization of £339.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

