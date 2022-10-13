Greif (NYSE:GEF) Trading Down 3.3%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.98 and last traded at $59.08. 6,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 299,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

