Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 6332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Grifols Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after acquiring an additional 871,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 122.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

