Grin Price Tops $0.0483 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $72,751.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,918.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00265894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00120073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00741377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00563448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00262600 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRIN through the process of mining. Grin has a current supply of 98,212,860. The last known price of Grin is 0.04861226 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $61,230.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grin.mw/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.