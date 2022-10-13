Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

