Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.37. 47,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,231. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

