Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

NYSE:IT traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.19. 2,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

