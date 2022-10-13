Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.53 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of KO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 199,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $234.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.