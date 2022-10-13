Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.56. 141,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,402,129. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

