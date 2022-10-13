Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,235 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.33. 72,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.82 and its 200-day moving average is $446.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
