Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,235 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.33. 72,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.82 and its 200-day moving average is $446.15. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.