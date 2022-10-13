Grove Bank & Trust Sells 6,410 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

