Gruss & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Plug Power makes up about 1.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 29.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 20,408.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 261,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,027,464. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

