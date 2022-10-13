Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 180 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $162.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $162.51 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

