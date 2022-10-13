Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

ACN opened at $250.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.98. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $249.93 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

