Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.63. 52,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.17. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

