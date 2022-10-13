Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

PSX opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.85. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

