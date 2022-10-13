Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $106,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VPU opened at $134.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

