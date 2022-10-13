Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $237,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $117.57 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

