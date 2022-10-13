Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $55,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $62.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

