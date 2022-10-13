Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.58.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.18 and a 200-day moving average of $468.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

