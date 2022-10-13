Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
SDY stock opened at $112.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
