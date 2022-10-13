GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,788.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
GUD stock remained flat at 4.70 during trading on Thursday. GUD has a 12 month low of 4.70 and a 12 month high of 8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.56.
GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.
