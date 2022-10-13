Guggenheim Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $234.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $246.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.12.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $171.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $170.32 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 82,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

