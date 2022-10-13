Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $15.39. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 378,484 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,686.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 89.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

