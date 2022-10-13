Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,164,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 129,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,614. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

