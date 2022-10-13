Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,309,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,215 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 191,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

MPW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 188,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,470,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

