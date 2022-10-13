Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $42.08.

