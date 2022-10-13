Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

