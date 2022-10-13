Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Snow Lake Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,923. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

