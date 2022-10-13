Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Century Communities accounts for 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $117,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,836. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

